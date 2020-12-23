Pedestrian killed in wreck on U.S. 70 Tuesday

The Hickory Police Department is working to identify a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 70 on Tuesday evening.

The man was in the road near where the highway intersects with Fairgrove Church Road when he was hit by an SUV, Hickory Maj. Reed Baer said. Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Baer said anyone with information can call Sgt. Cam Anderson at 828-328-5551.

Wreck-filled day

The collision on U.S. 70 was one of several traffic incidents in the area that day. There were three wrecks reported on I-40 in Catawba and Iredell counties that shut down the highway for several hours Tuesday afternoon.

Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said Wednesday morning there were no reports of fatalities but there were reports of critical injuries to two people.

A driver and a passenger in a tractor trailer were transported by helicopter after a crash in which their truck rear-ended another tractor trailer near Exit 138 on the eastbound side of the highway, Swagger said.

Additional details, including the identities of those involved, were not available Wednesday afternoon.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

