Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Mountain View; driver found hours later

A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Thursday night on N.C. Highway 127. The driver left the scene and was found several hours after the incident.

Tony Allen Maltba, 56, of Ashe County was driving a 2008 Ford F150 on N.C 127 Thursday night when the truck ran out of gas and stopped in the center turning lane near U.S. 321, according to a news release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Maltba got out of the truck and was walking in the road near Zion Church Road when he was hit by a car going south. The car drove away. Maltba died at the scene, the highway patrol said.

The highway patrol was called around 10:30 p.m. to investigate.

A 2002 Saturn was found two hours later behind a house several miles away, the highway patrol said. Troopers seized the car as evidence.

Robert Mitchell Lester, 31, of Hickory, was found several hours later. He was charged with driving while impaired.

More charges are pending an investigation into the fatal wreck.