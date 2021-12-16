Pedestrian bridge opens over N.C. 127

The large arches over N.C. 127 in Hickory were lit up Thursday evening as leaders gathered to mark a major milestone: completion of the City Walk.

The new walkway provides a means for pedestrians and cyclists to travel between Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory. The walkway includes two pedestrian bridges — the one over N.C. 127 and another west of Union Square over Third Street NW.

City leaders dedicated the N.C. 127 bridge in honor of former Mayor Rudy Wright, who was credited for his role in supporting the $40 million bond referendum that led to the construction of the City Walk and other projects.

The opening of the City Walk comes seven years after voters approved the referendum and two years after ground was officially broken on the project.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

