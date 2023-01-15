Pedestrian bridge frame installed over US 321 in Hickory; decking still needs to be put in place on $820K structure

Travelers along U.S. 321 in Hickory will be greeted by a new sight: an 80-ton, 182-foot-long pedestrian bridge with the word “Hickory” displayed on each side in white letters.

Workers with Dane Construction used two cranes to lift the bridge frame into position early Sunday. The highway closed overnight for the installation.

While the bridge frame is up, the concrete decking has not been put in place.

The bridge is critical link for the Aviation Walk, a new trail for pedestrians and cyclists that will span U.S. 321 and run past L.P. Frans Stadium and the Hickory Regional Airport. It is part of the larger system of enhanced walkways in Hickory that also includes the City Walk and Riverwalk.

Dane is a subcontractor for Neill Grading & Construction Co., which received a $20.8 million contract from the city to construct the Aviation Walk. The project is partly funded through a $17 million federal grant the city secured in 2018.

The bridge alone costs $820,000.

The bridge is at a major entry and exit point to the city along one of its most heavily-trafficked thoroughfares.

In interviews earlier this month, some members of the Hickory City Council weighed in on the significance of the structure.

Councilwoman Jill Patton said the new bridge could help draw people to Hickory by serving as a point of interest. She said it could inspire people to explore the city in more depth.

Councilman Tony Wood highlighted the advantages of creating a route for pedestrians and cyclists across the busy highway.

It is not clear when the decking will be installed and the bridge will be open to the public. The city is hoping have the Aviation Walk completed by October.