Peanut Butter & Jelly Campaign helps hungry

NEWTON — The NC Guardian ad Litem Program is kicking off its fourth annual Peanut Butter & Jelly Campaign on Oct. 1, and seeks everyone's help in making a difference. Throughout October, November, December and January, you can collect plastic jars of peanut butter and/or jelly that the program will then donate to local backpack programs and food banks.
Here are a few ways you can get involved:
1. Drop off your peanut butter and jelly to one of the local GAL offices:
Catawba County —1097 S Brady Ave., Newton, NC 28658
Caldwell County — 220 Main St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 (they will meet
you outside.)
Burke County — 200 Avery Ave., Morganton, NC 28655
2. Are you a part of an organization or business that would like to take up a collection among yourselves or become a collection site for GAL? Call the program at 828-466-6121, email GAL.District25@nccourts.org, or send a message on Facebook to NC Guardian ad Litem - Burke, Caldwell and Catawba Counties.
3. If you see one of GAL's local partners collecting, join in. Some of the local partners and donation recipients for the Peanut Butter & Jelly Campaign are The Corner Table Soup Kitchen, The PORCH Program, Newton-Conover Schools Backpack Program and Hickory City Schools Backpack Program.
4. Visit GAL at its Catawba County Office at 1097 S Brady Ave., Newton, on Friday, Oct. 30, from noon to 7 p.m. for its peanut butter and jelly / candy swap. Leave your jars of peanut butter and/or jelly in a box on the front porch and take some candy in return. While you’re there, vote for your favorite GAL staff-carved pumpkin and enter a Halloween costume contest to win a Visa gift card.
5. Save the date for the program's Awareness PB&J Kickoff Event taking place on Nov. 13. More information to come.
