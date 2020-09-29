Peanut Butter & Jelly Campaign helps hungry

NEWTON — The NC Guardian ad Litem Program is kicking off its fourth annual Peanut Butter & Jelly Campaign on Oct. 1, and seeks everyone's help in making a difference. Throughout October, November, December and January, you can collect plastic jars of peanut butter and/or jelly that the program will then donate to local backpack programs and food banks.

Here are a few ways you can get involved:

1. Drop off your peanut butter and jelly to one of the local GAL offices:

Catawba County —1097 S Brady Ave., Newton, NC 28658

Caldwell County — 220 Main St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 (they will meet

you outside.)

Burke County — 200 Avery Ave., Morganton, NC 28655

2. Are you a part of an organization or business that would like to take up a collection among yourselves or become a collection site for GAL? Call the program at 828-466-6121, email GAL.District25@nccourts.org, or send a message on Facebook to NC Guardian ad Litem - Burke, Caldwell and Catawba Counties.