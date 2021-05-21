Peace Officers Memorial Day held

The holiday was created Oct. 1, 1961, when Congress authorized the president to designate May 15 of each year to honor peace officers. President John F. Kennedy signed the bill into law Oct. 1, 1962. The first Peace Officers Memorial Day was May 15, 1963, honoring those officers who lost their lives through their deeds in carrying out their duties.

Reilly acknowledged that sworn law enforcement officers accept great responsibilities and great risks when they take their oaths to serve and protect, and often fall under great scrutiny when called upon to act in pressure-filled, emotionally-charged situations that require them to make split-second decisions that could mean the difference between life and death.

“Every day we ask the police to do so much,” he said, noting that many people who ask law enforcement officers to clean up their communities and rid them of crime are often those who seek to defund the police or have officers arrested when something goes wrong. “These officers deserve our respect not scorn. These brave men and women who go into law enforcement know full well that one day they may be called upon to lay down their life in the call of duty. These 20 men and women who we honor today made that choice to go into law enforcement willingly. That is why their ultimate sacrifice means so much. They served and sacrificed for a purpose far greater than themselves.