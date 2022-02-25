Peace of mind in a new home: A look at the new housing development that is offering security for low-income seniors

For the last four years, Luke Crutchfield has lived in the white Cadillac DeVille he lovingly calls “White Lightning.”
Crutchfield’s situation took a turn for the better last December when he was able to move into the recently-opened apartment complex known as Center Crossing. The building is located off S. Center Street and First and Second avenues SE.
While Crutchfield said “White Lightning” was roomy, his new home provides him with something the car could not: peace of mind and a bed and a bathroom he can use without worry of confrontation.
The apartment complex Crutchfield now calls home was made possible through a multi-million-dollar, public-private partnership intended to provide affordable housing for seniors.
Woda Cooper Companies served as the developer on the project. The company also developed the Viewmont Square building, another residential project for seniors.
The building is reserved for people who are 55 years or older and have incomes between 40% and 80% of the area median.
The project received government funding from several different sources, including $5.6 million in tax credits, $1.7 million from the N.C. Housing Finance Agency and $250,000 from the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.
Monthly rents range from $356 to $921, depending on income level and size of the apartment. There are 50 units — 28 with one bedroom and the rest with two.
Amenities and special features of the building include common areas such as a computer room and fitness center and ENERGY STAR-rated appliances.
While the official opening event for the complex was held Friday, people were moving in late last year. All the units are rented and there is a waiting list.
Crutchfield was invited to speak to the group of dignitaries assembled for the grand opening and ribbon cutting. He laid out his story in simple terms.
“The last four years, I’ve been living in my car,” Crutchfield said. “Up until then I had a beautiful two-bedroom home but because of personal reasons, I don’t have that now but I do have a new home.”
He said he found out Center Crossing was being built through a conversation with Stacy Gibson, a housing case manager at Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry.
“I’ve been around it ever since ground level and I’m very thankful that I have a new home,” Crutchfield said.
