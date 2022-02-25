Peace of mind in a new home: A look at the new housing development that is offering security for low-income seniors

Monthly rents range from $356 to $921, depending on income level and size of the apartment. There are 50 units — 28 with one bedroom and the rest with two.

Amenities and special features of the building include common areas such as a computer room and fitness center and ENERGY STAR-rated appliances.

While the official opening event for the complex was held Friday, people were moving in late last year. All the units are rented and there is a waiting list.

Crutchfield was invited to speak to the group of dignitaries assembled for the grand opening and ribbon cutting. He laid out his story in simple terms.

“The last four years, I’ve been living in my car,” Crutchfield said. “Up until then I had a beautiful two-bedroom home but because of personal reasons, I don’t have that now but I do have a new home.”

He said he found out Center Crossing was being built through a conversation with Stacy Gibson, a housing case manager at Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry.

“I’ve been around it ever since ground level and I’m very thankful that I have a new home,” Crutchfield said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

