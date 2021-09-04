Patriot Day remembrance ceremony planned

HICKORY — The City of Hickory and the community will remember the events of 9/11 at a Patriot Day remembrance ceremony during Hickory Museum of Art’s Autolawn event on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the SALT Block lawn. This time of remembrance will be led by Hal Row of WHKY, the Rev. Anthony Freeman of Clinton Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church, and Hickory Mayor Hank Guess. The colors will be presented by the Joint Color Guard of the Hickory Fire Department and Hickory Police Department. Hickory Elks Lodge 1654 will distribute American stick flags.

In addition to the remembrance ceremony, the community is asked to participate earlier that morning as well. At 8:46 a.m., area churches are asked to toll their church bells for two minutes; after which, a community-wide moment of silence is requested for those who would like to participate.

The following is the timeline of the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001:

8:46 a.m. – American Airlines Flight 11 strikes the North Tower

9:03 a.m. – United Airlines Flight 175 strikes the South Tower

9:37 a.m. – American Airlines Flight 77 strikes the Pentagon

9:59 a.m. – South Tower collapses