Patriot Day Parade held at area school

NEWTON — A Patriot Day Parade was held on Sept. 16 at South Newton Elementary School.

Hickory Tavern Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, along with Catawba Valley Sons of the American Revolution, local police, fire and rescue, veterans, politicians, and others participated in South Newton Elementary School's Patriot Day, a civic walking parade in the school parking lot recognizing all colonials who fought for American Independence from England.

Many participants appeared in colonial period clothing. Hickory Tavern DAR distributed miniature United States flags to every teacher and student.

This was a great patriotic opportunity to help teach our elementary students the importance of respect of our country, history and good citizenship, a DAR spokeswoman said.