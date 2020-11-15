Patrick, Harper & Dixon welcomes associate attorney

HICKORY — Patrick, Harper & Dixon announced that Bryson C. Mosteller is now an associate attorney in the firm's Hickory office. He practices in the areas of family and estate law, civil litigation, and criminal law. He joined the firm Nov. 9.

Mosteller graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He continued his education at Campbell Law School where he received his Juris Doctor. While in law school, Mosteller worked as a law clerk for Judge Richard Elmore of the North Carolina Court of Appeals and for a private firm where his work was primarily focused on representing the North Carolina Board of General Contractors.

Additionally, while in law school, Mosteller worked for Legal Aid of North Carolina in The Child Advocate’s program where his love for family law was cemented as he worked to represent the interests of children in highly contested child custody cases.

Mosteller was born in Hickory, and spent most of his formative years in Wilkes County. When he is not enjoying the practice of law, Mosteller enjoys spending time with his wife Sara and participating in all things sports.