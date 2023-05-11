HICKORY — The board of directors of the Patrick Beaver Scholarship Foundation announced its 2023 scholarship recipients: Bryen Alvarez, Nery Gonzalez-Garcia, Ana Gray, Jade Lyttle, and Kennedy Moulton.

The Patrick Beaver Scholarship Foundation is a private foundation that distributes four-year college scholarships to deserving students each spring. The foundation is named for Patrick Beaver, a Hickory native who attended Hickory Public Schools and was a rising senior at Christ School in Arden when he died in 1997.

Patrick Beaver Scholars are required to possess strong character, solid academics and clear educational goals. Applications are accepted each spring from local high school students. This year, each recipient receives a college scholarship totaling $20,000 over a four-year period.

• Bryen Alvarez, a 2023 graduate of Challenger Early College High School, will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and plans to major in business administration. While attending Challenger High School, Bryen has received several honors and recognitions including serving as junior marshall, earning the summa cum laude designation and being named to the president’s list at Catawba Valley Community College. Bryen has also been an active member of the school’s BETA Club, the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and has been a member of the Challenger Firebirds soccer team. Bryen is the son of Gladys Rojo Yanez.

• Nery Gonzalez-Garcia, a 2023 summa cum laude graduate of St. Stephens High School, will be attending North Carolina State University and plans to major in microbiology with a minor in biotechnology. While attending St. Stephens High School, Nery served as a junior marshall, received the College Board’s Hispanic Recognition Award, and placed second in the Disease Detectives and the Forestry event at the 2022 and 2023 Hickory Region Science Olympiad Tournament, respectively. In addition to her academics, Nery was a member of the St. Stephens High School marching band during her four years, serving as clarinet section leader and woodwind captain. She was also a member of the school’s soccer and track and field teams, a member of the school’s Key Club and National BETA Club. Nery is the daughter of Paulina Garcia and Ezequiel Gonzalez.

• Ana Gray, a 2023 graduate of Alexander Central High School, will be attending Stanford University and plans to major in political science. While attending Alexander Central High School, Ana has received several honors and recognitions including being named an AP Scholar with Distinction, AP Scholar with Honor Award, African American Recognition Award, and the Hispanic Heritage Recognition Award from the College Board. In addition to her academics, Ana has served as a member of the BETA Club, student council, Minority Student Awareness Club and ACHS varsity swim team. Additionally, Ana is the co-founder and co-president of the school’s newspaper, The Gold Standard.

• Jade Lyttle, a 2023 graduate of Hickory High School, will be attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and plans to major in biology. While attending Hickory High School, Jade received several significant honors and recognitions including the AP Scholar with Honors Award and the College Board’s National African American Recognition Award. In addition to her academics, Jade served as lieutenant governor for Division Six of the Carolinas Key Club, was a senior member of the track and field team and the National Honor Society and president of HOSA - Future Health Professionals. Jade is the daughter of Julene Lee-Lyttle and Andre Lyttle.

• Kennedy Moulton, a 2023 graduate of St. Stephens High School, will be attending Catawba Valley Community College to complete her associate’s degree and then transfer to a four-year college or university and major in graphic design. While attending St. Stephens High School, Kennedy was a member of the BETA Club and was named a CVCC Promise Scholar. She served as a member of the school’s volleyball, basketball and track and field teams and was a member of the National Honors Art Society. Kennedy is the daughter of Amber and Steven Moulton.

The board of directors of the Patrick Beaver Scholarship Foundation offers its congratulations to the 2023 Patrick Beaver Scholars.