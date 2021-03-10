Patrick Beaver Memorial Library extends hours

HICKORY — Beginning Monday, March 15, Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will extend its facility operating hours. The library will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Curbside pickup for Library To-Go items will be available during all library hours at the Patrick Beaver main facility.

The Ridgeview Branch of Hickory Public Library will continue to operate at its current hours, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

All previously announced operational changes due to COVID-19 will remain in place.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located on the SALT Block at 375 Third St. NE. Ridgeview Branch Library is temporarily relocated to Ridgeview Recreation Center at 115 Seventh Ave. SW.

For more information about Hickory Public Library, call 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library.