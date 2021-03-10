 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patrick Beaver Memorial Library extends hours
0 comments

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library extends hours

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Beginning Monday, March 15, Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will extend its facility operating hours. The library will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Curbside pickup for Library To-Go items will be available during all library hours at the Patrick Beaver main facility.

The Ridgeview Branch of Hickory Public Library will continue to operate at its current hours, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

All previously announced operational changes due to COVID-19 will remain in place.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located on the SALT Block at 375 Third St. NE. Ridgeview Branch Library is temporarily relocated to Ridgeview Recreation Center at 115 Seventh Ave. SW.

For more information about Hickory Public Library, call 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Zealand albatross faceplants to viral fame

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert