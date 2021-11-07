Pastor: You come into the world fighting; Sturm deployed to Iraq twice

By age 21, William J. Sturm was married with two children and in the habit of quitting every job he started.

He joined the U.S. Army and his life changed.

“In the year 1999, I had over 25 W-2s, which means I quit a lot of jobs. So, when I got into the Army, it was a desperation move. I had to find a job I wasn’t allowed to quit. That is, no kidding, the reason I considered the military,” Sturm said. “I knew I would get paid every two weeks, whether I was in the brig or if I was a functional soldier, and I needed a job that I wouldn’t quit. I was a 22-year-old that was addicted to quitting. I didn’t quit my wife; I didn’t quit my Lord, but everything else that resembled work I quit.”

Sturm, 44, is currently the senior pastor at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church. He has devoted 21 years of his life to the Army. He was deployed to Iraq twice during his career.

He served as a chaplain’s assistant in Iraq. “It was my job to keep the chaplain from getting killed or lost. I was there (in Iraq) when my third child was born,” Sturm said. “I was in Baghdad when she was born in 2003. I met her when she was 3 months old. She just graduated high school in May.”