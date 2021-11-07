Pastor: You come into the world fighting; Strum deployed to Iraq twice

By age 21, William J. Sturm was married with two children and in the habit of quitting every job he started.
He joined the U.S. Army and his life changed.
“In the year 1999, I had over 25 W-2s, which means I quit a lot of jobs. So, when I got into the Army, it was a desperation move. I had to find a job I wasn’t allowed to quit. That is, no kidding, the reason I considered the military,” Sturm said. “I knew I would get paid every two weeks, whether I was in the brig or if I was a functional soldier, and I needed a job that I wouldn’t quit. I was a 22-year-old that was addicted to quitting. I didn’t quit my wife; I didn’t quit my Lord, but everything else that resembled work I quit.”
Sturm, 44, is currently the senior pastor at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church. He has devoted 21 years of his life to the Army. He was deployed to Iraq twice during his career.
He served as a chaplain’s assistant in Iraq. “It was my job to keep the chaplain from getting killed or lost. I was there (in Iraq) when my third child was born,” Sturm said. “I was in Baghdad when she was born in 2003. I met her when she was 3 months old. She just graduated high school in May.”
He trained to become an electrical engineer and went to Egypt in 2005 then back to Iraq in 2006. In 2009, Sturm joined the U.S. Army Reserves. He became an Army chaplain in 2010. Sturm is a major in the Army Reserves and hopes to be promoted to lieutenant colonel in the next year or two, now that he has earned his diploma from the United States Army Command and General Staff College.
Sturm said leaving his family to go overseas, specifically his children, was difficult. He was able to keep in touch through emails and phone calls, but he couldn’t replace the moments he had missed.
“My strongest memory is the sadness of being separated from my family, not even the fear of death. I haven’t feared death in a long time,” Sturm said. “Just the sadness of knowing that for the next seven or eight months to a year, you’re not going to see major things in your kids’ lives.”
Military service changed Sturm in other ways.
He has chronic fatigue and gets frustrated with slow people. He said he feels the need to neutralize a potential threat. It’s what he was trained to do.
“When I am preaching to about 300 people, when someone moves to open candy I want scream, ‘Please stop moving,’ because when you are sitting there watching for things to protect a man from in Iraq, you have to notice everything,” Sturm said. “They might be reaching for a gun, an explosives trigger or a cellphone that’ll set off something. You assume everyone intends harm to you, and you have a plan to kill everyone you meet. Normal things that seem so calm in place, you just assume is a threat, and you are always planning for how to get around the threat.”
Sturm hasn’t been to war in 15 years but said he finds the calmness is still strange.
“You come into this world fighting, and it seems like we are never quite at home unless we are doing that, you know? Life seems more natural when we are fighting,” Sturm said. “I would go back tomorrow if I could. You are happy to get home, but it never seems the same. This world is not intended for rest.”
Sturm does not regret his military service.
“Life changes us. It changes you; it changes me. My changes are just different. If I hadn’t been so lousy at everything else, I never would have gotten into the Army,” Sturm said. “That doesn’t mean that only failures get into the Army; it means that this failure did. I am a good man because of what it did to me. I do have some regrets, but none of them have to do with getting into the Army.”