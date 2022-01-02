Pastor: We need to figure out what makes us proud to be Catawbans of tomorrow

Over the past two years, we have learned much about ourselves, the people and things that we love and, in some cases, that which we just thought we loved.

At this point, most of us have loved and lost. We have learned to play out more scenarios than we ever thought we’d have to consider in such a short period of time.

We have discovered our own strengths and uncovered weaknesses that we were previously unaware of. In doing so, we have learned what is OK to lose and what must be cherished above all else. We cherish those who have remained in and true to our lives.

Many have realized what needs to be reprioritized and what is best to be dismissed. We no longer have lingering questions about what we would do if we had the extra time. We know exactly what we would do because we have done it.

We value our time and perspective differently than we did before. We now value where we live and who we are, differently. Many have come to understand that even though we would like for it not to, county lines, state lines, class lines, gender and race lines all make a difference in how we are able to live our lives. They always have.