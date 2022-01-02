Pastor: We need to figure out what makes us proud to be Catawbans of tomorrow

Over the past two years, we have learned much about ourselves, the people and things that we love and, in some cases, that which we just thought we loved.
At this point, most of us have loved and lost. We have learned to play out more scenarios than we ever thought we’d have to consider in such a short period of time.
We have discovered our own strengths and uncovered weaknesses that we were previously unaware of. In doing so, we have learned what is OK to lose and what must be cherished above all else. We cherish those who have remained in and true to our lives.
Many have realized what needs to be reprioritized and what is best to be dismissed. We no longer have lingering questions about what we would do if we had the extra time. We know exactly what we would do because we have done it.
We value our time and perspective differently than we did before. We now value where we live and who we are, differently. Many have come to understand that even though we would like for it not to, county lines, state lines, class lines, gender and race lines all make a difference in how we are able to live our lives. They always have.
Now more than ever, many have developed a desire to learn the reason why things happen and have happened to their local ancestors throughout history.
Undoubtedly, we may all enter 2022 with the clarity that we thought 2020 would grant us. It is in that way, that the nightmare of the year and this past year of multiple recoveries, has done its job. Even those who don’t agree with their current status are now compelled to be true to themselves as to why they are there.
This does not only apply to individuals but also to flawed systems and organizations that are not where they should be. This newfound clarity must also be applied to the systems of old that have perpetuated ideals of oppression for so long that they have now become the culprit of the problems they had once hoped to eradicate.
As we develop paths to a brighter future, Catawba County must organically become a part of more positive conversations on a state and national level. However, to do so, it appears we need to begin being more intentional and consciously inclusive while figuring out what it is that makes us proud to be Catawbans of tomorrow.
For this reason, in 2022, I look forward to working on the Catawba County Community Remembrance Project. I have teamed up with the Catawba Valley Interfaith Council, the Catawba County Truth & Reconciliation Committee, both of our local NAACP branches, and more local affiliates in an effort to capture, preserve, and honor the history of Catawba County that was once lost. If you or your organization would like to participate in the project, please email CatawbaCountyCRP@gmail.com.
Gavin Gabriel is a pastor and a member of the Catawba Valley Interfaith Council.