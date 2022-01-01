Pastor: Long View coalition focusing on health, partnerships

If 2020 was the year that didn’t exist, then 2021 had to be a year of new beginnings. As we look to 2022, we do so with a purpose and plan that we didn’t possess in 2020.
In early 2021, Long View Church of God and Christ United Baptist Church formed the Long View Community Assistance Program or CAP.
CAP is a group of concerned faith leaders who want to assist individuals with needs in the Long View community that can be addressed by various service agencies. The Long View CAP is a clearinghouse of resources.
The Long View Faith Coalition was formed in June 2021 at the behest of Police Chief T.J. Bates and myself to help our law enforcement better serve the community by utilizing the resources of our local churches.
However, what started out simply as an opportunity for information and rapport, soon revealed an even greater purpose. There were eight churches represented at this first meeting.
After just one meeting, it became clear that there were community needs to be addressed and simply sharing information wasn’t going to solve these issues. We had to do something.
We began with an idea for area churches to be used to reach into their specific region of the community to address individual needs as they arose.
Then, in September, the Hickory Daily Record published a story detailing the discrepancy of the life expectancy of the Long View community as compared to the rest of Catawba County. To say the coalition was shocked would be a huge understatement. We learned that Catawba County Public Health had identified three key factors or contributors to the life expectancy discrepancy: chronic disease, behavioral health and healthy foods/healthy weight.
Public Health Strategist Honey Estrada met with the coalition along with Virginia Annable, the journalist who published the article in the Hickory Daily Record. Both were able to share valuable information as well as give further guidance in partnering with other agencies who were already working on these issues.
From this meeting we were made aware of two groups of interest: LiveWell Catawba and FaithHealth Catawba, and both organizations were able to attend subsequent meetings. This allowed for strategic partnerships to be made, and LiveWell Catawba has agreed to allow the coalition access to their monthly meetings.
It became obvious to all involved that the partnership between government agencies and the faith community would be the best way to work on these areas of interest. We believe the Long View CAP will be the tool the coalition can use to combat these issues.
The coalition also includes Open Door Baptist, Bethel United Methodist, 3:16 Christian Community, Word of Life, The Gate Called Beautiful, Hickory Seventh-day Adventist, Centro Latino and the Long View Police Department.
As we look toward 2022, we will be looking for more partnering churches, more support agencies, as well as more involvement from local citizens.
David Stikeleather is the pastor at Christ United Baptist Church.
David Stikeleather is the pastor at Christ United Baptist Church.