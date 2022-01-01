Pastor: Long View coalition focusing on health, partnerships

If 2020 was the year that didn’t exist, then 2021 had to be a year of new beginnings. As we look to 2022, we do so with a purpose and plan that we didn’t possess in 2020.

In early 2021, Long View Church of God and Christ United Baptist Church formed the Long View Community Assistance Program or CAP.

CAP is a group of concerned faith leaders who want to assist individuals with needs in the Long View community that can be addressed by various service agencies. The Long View CAP is a clearinghouse of resources.

The Long View Faith Coalition was formed in June 2021 at the behest of Police Chief T.J. Bates and myself to help our law enforcement better serve the community by utilizing the resources of our local churches.

However, what started out simply as an opportunity for information and rapport, soon revealed an even greater purpose. There were eight churches represented at this first meeting.

After just one meeting, it became clear that there were community needs to be addressed and simply sharing information wasn’t going to solve these issues. We had to do something.

