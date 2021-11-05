Pastor in a pandemic: As Christians, the one thing we can do is we can pray; get a drive-thru prayer in Hickory on Saturday

People in need of a prayer can receive a blessing without leaving their car on Saturday.

Miller’s Lutheran Church Pastor Todd Cook said the church wants to spread God’s love through the community. Cook and his team will pray with anyone who wishes to come to the church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is at 2280 12th Ave. NE, Hickory.

“We invite the whole community to just pull up in your car, roll down your window and let us pray for you. You don’t have to get out of your car. You don’t have to take off your mask, and we will keep our masks on,” Cook said. “A lot of people in my church, and I am sure all around the community, have felt pretty helpless in the last 18 months, like there is nothing we can do. As Christians, the one thing we can do is we can pray.”

The idea came from the church council’s annual retreat, which was held virtually. Cook had invited one of the church’s national leaders to speak at the meeting.

“He started talking about some of the things he had done, one of them being this thing he called ‘drive-thru prayer,’ and everybody in the meeting instantly perked up and were really interested in the idea,” Cook said. “So, we talked about how we might do that in Hickory.”