Pastor in a pandemic: As Christians, the one thing we can do is we can pray; get a drive-thru prayer in Hickory on Saturday

People in need of a prayer can receive a blessing without leaving their car on Saturday.
Miller’s Lutheran Church Pastor Todd Cook said the church wants to spread God’s love through the community. Cook and his team will pray with anyone who wishes to come to the church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is at 2280 12th Ave. NE, Hickory.
“We invite the whole community to just pull up in your car, roll down your window and let us pray for you. You don’t have to get out of your car. You don’t have to take off your mask, and we will keep our masks on,” Cook said. “A lot of people in my church, and I am sure all around the community, have felt pretty helpless in the last 18 months, like there is nothing we can do. As Christians, the one thing we can do is we can pray.”
The idea came from the church council’s annual retreat, which was held virtually. Cook had invited one of the church’s national leaders to speak at the meeting.
“He started talking about some of the things he had done, one of them being this thing he called ‘drive-thru prayer,’ and everybody in the meeting instantly perked up and were really interested in the idea,” Cook said. “So, we talked about how we might do that in Hickory.”
The church had a desire to do more for the community, so its members decided to pray. The first drive-thru prayer event was held in October. Drive-thru prayers will be offered on the first Saturday of every month moving forward. Cook has invited surrounding churches to join in and said anyone is welcome to come and help pray for others.
“Last time, we had somebody pull up that was having medical problems. We prayed for them. We had one gentlemen pull up and said: ‘You know what? I’m doing really well, so I just want to give a prayer of thanks,’” Cook said. “Anybody that pulled up and said ‘Just pray for me,’ we can do that, too, even if it isn’t anything specific.”
Cook hopes this event will grow and spread throughout the community to bring hope and comfort to those who need it.
“We’re going to plan to keep doing this, support our community and try to be good neighbors to everybody,” Cook said. “‘Love your neighbor,’ God tells us, so that’s what we are doing.”