Pastor celebrating 40 years of radio program

NEWTON — The Rev. Don W. Bledsoe is celebrating 40 years of presenting his "Hope for Today" radio program.

Bledsoe and his wife, Helen, will be presenting the program live this Sunday, March 21, at 8:30 a.m. over 1230 WNNC-AM and 101.3 WNNC-FM. It is also streamed online at www.wnncradio.com.

Bledsoe, who was pastor of Covenant Christian Church in Newton for 30 years, said the special live anniversary program will air during the same week "Hope for Today" started in 1981.

"We deeply appreciate Dave Lingerfelt and the WNNC staff," Bledsoe said.

"They have been so great to work with all these years."

Bledsoe said he and Helen also appreciate all the people who have supported the program over the years.

"We give God all praise, honor and glory for allowing us this wonderful longevity," Bledsoe said.