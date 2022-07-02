Pastor celebrates ordination anniversary

HICKORY — The congregation of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church honored the Rev. Christopher D. Webb in worship on Sunday, June 19, to mark the 25th anniversary of his ordination into the ministry of Word and Sacrament.

Pastor Webb was called to serve as senior pastor of the congregation in 2018, having previously served as pastor of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Asheville.

The Rev. Phil Tonnesen, assistant to the bishop, North Carolina Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), shared greetings from Bishop Tim Smith and the synod.

More information about the congregation and video of the service can be found on the congregation’s website at www. htlchickory.org.