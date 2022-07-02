 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Hickory Daily Record is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cargo Transporters

Pastor celebrates ordination anniversary

  • 0
Pastor

Shown, from left, are the Rev. Jasmine L. Tesdahl, associate pastor, Holy Trinity; the Rev. Mike Shackelford; the Rev. Phil Tonnesen; the Rev. Christopher D. Webb; Deacon Katie Rivers, St. Mark’s, Asheville; and Father Brent Norris.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JOEL B. MILLER

HICKORY — The congregation of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church honored the Rev. Christopher D. Webb in worship on Sunday, June 19, to mark the 25th anniversary of his ordination into the ministry of Word and Sacrament.

Pastor Webb was called to serve as senior pastor of the congregation in 2018, having previously served as pastor of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Asheville.

The Rev. Phil Tonnesen, assistant to the bishop, North Carolina Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), shared greetings from Bishop Tim Smith and the synod.

More information about the congregation and video of the service can be found on the congregation’s website at www. htlchickory.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert