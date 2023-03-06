After graduating with a biblical studies degree, John Hays went directly into the mission field.

His first mission trip out of college was to New York City, where he would work with the New York School of Urban Ministry (NYSUM) ministering to the homeless. It was a journey that would shape the rest of his life.

Hays said he had never encountered homeless people until he went to New York City. His hometown of Heidelberg, Mississippi, had a population of around 500, he said, and he never saw the homeless population.

NYSUM was in Queens, Hays said. Team members cooked, cleaned and made repairs to the building during the day. Hays said he was in maintenance, where he was tasked with basic repair work.

Later in the day, NYSUM teams would engage with the homeless population and work to build relationships. NYSUM took homeless people food, water, blankets and anything else they may need to survive.

The team also took time to listen to the city’s homeless.

His work in New York City would become the foundation of what he does today at Strong Life Rescue Mission in Conover.

Hays landed in Hickory after a year in New York City, when a friend began planting churches in the area. Eventually, Hays became a full-time pastor at New Life ministry.

“Starting out and being young, I wanted to be impactful for the Kingdom of God,” Hays said. “So I started praying, ‘God, I want to make a great impact on (Hickory),’ and I thought I was supposed to go meet with the mayor and do all that kind of stuff, (but) that wasn’t the right thing at all according to the will of God. It was engaging with the homeless.”

The rest of the interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What events led to Strong Life Rescue Mission?

There was a church member that started doing coffee for the homeless in 2010 and wanted some help. (They) wanted me to come do a devotional. That’s how I got back into (ministering to the homeless). I tried to stay away from it for a long time.

Then, when it came to a building, one of the homeless guys said, ‘Hey, there’s a crack house here everybody squats at anyway, you guys ought to buy it and do ministry there.’ I looked into it and said, ‘It will take us years to earn this money.’ Well, the (owner) called back, and it was a lot less than we thought, but it was still tens of thousands of dollars. There was still no way, it was like a pipe dream. But by the end of the week, the money had come in. Somebody pledged it and came through with it. The pledge was $20,000, and the owner called me back and said, ‘I’ll take $16,000.’ So we used the (remainder) to start upfitting.

So, (when) we were about out of money for upfitting it and still had a ways to go … One time, (while my parents were visiting), I told my mom, ‘We’re about out of money for this.’ When I would take her around Hickory, and she saw the homeless, she would just cry because she knew she was just a step ahead of that growing up.

I remember sitting at the breakfast table, (while my parents) were staying with me one morning. My mom wrote a check out and said, ‘I want to give $500 … It’s not much, I just want you to have this. Then, my dad and I were loading up the truck, and when we came back (she had had a massive heart attack). Just a few moments later she passed away.

Because she was so impactful on my life, that meant so much. Because when I felt like I was getting tired of things, she gave that. It was one of the last things she did before she passed away. I was a mama’s boy, and so I loved her so much. We spoke literally every day. (And) she was always telling me, ‘I won’t always be able to be with you, but God will.’

Strong Life Rescue Mission’s grand opening was in 2013, just a few months later, and we never really stopped. Instead of me using (my mom’s death) as an excuse not to do it, I saw it as a reason to do it.

How were you raised?

I had both parents at home my whole childhood. I helped on the farm, begrudgingly, a lot of times. My mother was probably most impactful on my life. She grew up in abject poverty. She was the oldest of five siblings and (had) a single mom. It was eye-opening to see her view on things, and her gratitude. I did a lot of hunting with my dad. I had two grandmothers that were on opposite ends of the spectrum: my dad’s mom was, at 60-something years old, dealing with breast cancer and still feeding the cows. So, she was slinging 5-gallon buckets over the fence to feed them. My mom’s mom was caring, compassionate, and kind of slow to speak. She wanted to listen to you and pray for you. So that was really cool to see the different impacts just from them. They were two very strong women.

My paternal grandfather passed away early on, so I didn’t get a chance to know him well. But he was an entrepreneur, a businessman. I would say that I had a great environment to grow up in as a whole. My parents did, I think people always say: the best they know how. I was very blessed.

What is the best advice you received?

My mentor, Bill Buckley, worked with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and he would always tell me, ‘If you’re going to do ministry for somebody, or in any capacity, always carry your work boots.’

I was just getting into the preaching stuff, and I had just had my first sermon. I was telling him about it at FCA camp while I was helping people get stuff inside. He said, ‘John, you’re preaching a sermon right now just helping these kids get their stuff. Recognize that.’ And that really stuck with me. A lot of people like to talk about things, but few people adopt the action. Yesterday I spent two hours out there with homeless men, shoveling mulch. They weren’t getting paid, and I wasn’t getting paid, not for that particular thing. The connection of me doing it with them meant so much, and just talking with them. Some of the best conversations I’ve had with people at Strong Life are while we’re doing stuff together. I’ve learned that it’s really important to show people you care.

So for me, work boots is a literal thing. But also, figuratively, being able to put our work boots on and get (in the trenches) with people really defines what we do at Strong Life.