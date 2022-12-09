Pasta maker expected to bring 27 jobs to Newton

A pasta maker is coming to Newton, and the city will receive a grant from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority to assist the business.

Pasta Piccinini, a manufacturer of pasta products, announced the business will relocate all United States operations including sales and product manufacturing from Pasadena, California, to Newton, according to a press release from the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation.

Pasta Piccinini committed to invest a minimum of $6 million to buy and renovate a building and install pasta manufacturing machinery and equipment, the release said. The company is expected to create at least 27 jobs over three years.

The business will relocate to 721 Shea Road in Newton, the former site of a recycling company. Newton is eligible for a $175,000 grant toward the reuse of the 67,500-square-foot building by Pasta Piccinini.

“We are extremely excited about this new project in North Carolina. The acquisition of the new building in Catawba County represents a further step in what we hope will be a very successful project which started in California five years ago,” said Stefano Piccinini, president and co-founder, in the release. “The U.S. market for pasta is growing very fast and is posing a lot of challenges for new, medium-sized companies such as ours. We hope that our passion and determination, together with the state-of-the-art technologies that will be installed in the new plant, will help overcome such challenges and open the door to new opportunities.”

Newton leaders also were pleased.

“We are proud that Pasta Piccinini has selected Newton as its new home,” Newton Mayor Eddie Haupt said. “Our affordability and business-friendly environment make Newton an appealing choice for new businesses. It is always great to see a new company repurpose a vacant building and give it new life by bringing high-wage opportunities and investment into the city.”

Morganton gets $3.3 million

The expansion of a building in Morganton occupied by Gerresheimer Glass Inc. is expected to create 78 jobs with a capital investment of $3.32 million.

Gerresheimer, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical packing supplies, plans to add 80,000 square feet of space to the company’s current facility.

Grants from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority can support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition, and site improvements.

“When we use these infrastructure grants to help rural North Carolina thrive, we improve our whole state’s economic competitiveness,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

“We are strengthening local communities by making strategic investments in facilities and sites that will host good jobs.”