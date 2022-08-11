Parts of N.C. Highway 127, Main Avenue to close for pedestrian bridge rail replacement

Sections of N.C. Highway 127 and Main Avenue NE will be closed starting Friday so that workers can replace guardrails on the Rudy Wright Bridge, the City Walk pedestrian bridge above N.C. 127.

The stretch of N.C. 127 between First Avenue NE and First Avenue SE will close at 6 p.m. Friday and will reopen Monday at 6 a.m., the city announced Wednesday.

In addition, Main Avenue between Second Street NE and First Avenue will close at 7 a.m. on Friday and reopen at 6 a.m. on Aug. 19. Signs will denote detour routes.

The sidewalk on the Main Avenue bridge, which is located adjacent to the pedestrian bridge, will be closed during the weekend but the city said it expects the sidewalk will reopen on Monday.

The replacement of the guardrails brings the city a step closer to reopening the Rudy Wright Bridge for the first time since it was closed by the collapse of the City Walk arches on Feb. 18.

However, it is unclear when pedestrians and bikers will once again be able to cross the bridge.

Workers will come back later to add handrails and then the North Carolina Department of Transportation will have to inspect, according to the release from the city.

The city gave no timeline for when workers would be able to install the handrails.

In April, Carl Burchette, an attorney representing the city of Hickory, said Neill Grading & Construction Co. and Dane Construction would replace the rails.

Burchette said the companies were estimating that it would take about three months for them to finish, a timeframe which would have put the replacement in late July.

In the last few months, city officials such as Mayor Hank Guess have spoken about how difficulties getting supplies might change the timeframe for getting the bridge back open.

Neill Grading was the contractor responsible for the City Walk, including the arches, while Dane Construction was a subcontractor responsible for installation of the arches.

Neill and Dane are both facing a negligence and breach of contract lawsuit from the city over the fall of the $750,000, 40-ton arches. The lawsuit also names Western Wood Structures, the company which designed the arches, and Paul Gilham, the principal engineer at Western Wood.