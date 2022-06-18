Parts of Main Avenue, N.C. Highway 127 to close as workers begin repairs on bridges damaged in arch collapse

Repairs to the Main Avenue and City Walk pedestrian bridges are set to begin next week, four months after they were damaged by the collapse of the 40-ton wooden City Walk arches.

The city of Hickory announced Friday the section of Main Avenue NE between Second Street NE and First Avenue NE will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Monday. The road is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. June 27.

N.C. Highway 127 between First Avenue SE and First Avenue NE will also be closed from 6 p.m. June 24 to 6 a.m. June 27.

Pedestrian access along Main Avenue will still be available during parts of the construction, but there will be a few days when access is interrupted so workers can fix the guardrail, according to the city.

As for the City Walk pedestrian bridge, the city is anticipating having that open at some point in July. The pedestrian bridge will reopen when workers are able to put in the guardrails for the bridge.

A July reopening would fall within the timeframe Carl Burchette, an attorney for the city, outlined in April.

Burchette is representing Hickory in a lawsuit concerning the collapsed City Walk arches.

He said in April that contractor Neill Grading & Construction Co. and subcontractor Dane Construction had promised to get the pedestrian bridge open and expected it would take about three months.

Neill Grading and Dane are defendants in the city’s lawsuit, along with another subcontractor, Western Wood Structures, and Paul Gilham, chief engineer at Western Wood.

The city alleges the defendants are liable for various contractual breaches or negligence that resulted in the arches falling less than a year after they were installed.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.