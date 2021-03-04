 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parts of I-40 closed briefly due to spot fires from Hickory to Claremont
0 comments
alert top story

Parts of I-40 closed briefly due to spot fires from Hickory to Claremont

{{featured_button_text}}

Parts of Interstate 40 between Hickory and Claremont were closed briefly Thursday morning due to multiple fires.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The spot fires were believed to be caused by sparks from a vehicle, according to Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for the Hickory Fire Department.

Claremont firefighters also responded and assisted.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Young appears before committee for deputy OMB job

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert