Parts of I-40 closed briefly due to spot fires from Hickory to Claremont

Parts of Interstate 40 between Hickory and Claremont were closed briefly Thursday morning due to multiple fires.
The spot fires were believed to be caused by sparks from a vehicle, according to Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for the Hickory Fire Department.
Claremont firefighters also responded and assisted.
Kristen Hart
