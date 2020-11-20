Parts of Henry Fork River Park to reopen by the weekend

Henry Fork River Park is set to reopen with limited amenities more than a week after the park was closed as the result of severe flooding.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Eta dropped as much as 10 inches of rain on some portions of the region. The flooding from the rains destroyed bridges, washed out roads and ruined homes in the four-county region of Catawba, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander.

The park is set to open Friday afternoon or early Saturday “with limited walking track and only use of the artificial turf field for play,” Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.

The park’s natural turf soccer fields are closed and there is no timeline for when they will reopen.

Killian said some smaller picnic shelters and soccer goals were destroyed or damaged as a result of the storm on Nov. 12.

The water swept away sections of the walking path and riverbank, she said.

Henry River was one of the three parks initially closed as a result of the storm. Rotary-Geitner Park and Glenn Hilton Park were also closed.

Rotary-Geitner has since reopened, as has the upper part of Glenn Hilton.