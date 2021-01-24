 Skip to main content
Part of Second Street NE to close Tuesday
Part of Second Street NE to close Tuesday

The section of Second Street NE between First Avenue NE and the railroad tracks will close on Tuesday, according to a release from the city of Hickory. 

The road will close at 6 a.m. and is expected to reopen at 6 p.m. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

