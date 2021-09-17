 Skip to main content
Part of N.C. 127 to close Saturday for City Walk work
A section of N.C. 127 will be closed during the day Saturday to allow for work on the City Walk.

The portion of the road between First Avenue SE and First Avenue NE will close at 5 a.m. and is expected to reopen at 6 p.m. on Sept. 18, according to a release from the city.

The City Walk is the walking and biking path being built between Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory. It is funded through the $40 million bond referendum approved by voters in 2014.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

News Alert