Part of N.C. 127 to close for construction this weekend

The section of N.C. 127 between First Avenue SE and First Avenue NE will be closed this weekend for pedestrian bridge construction.

The road will close at 6 p.m. today and reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, according to a release from the city.

The section of road has been closed for several weekends in recent months to allow for construction of the pedestrian bridge, which is part of the City Walk trail that will connect Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

