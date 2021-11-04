Part of N.C. 127 to close for City Walk work

A section of N.C. 127 will be closed this weekend for work on Hickory’s City Walk project.

Highway N.C. 127 between First Avenue SE and First Avenue NE will close at 5 a.m. Saturday and reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.

The City Walk is the expanded sidewalk for biking and pedestrian traffic the city is building between Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory.

Construction on the City Walk is in its last stages. Assistant City Manager Rick Beasley said earlier this week the trail could be complete within the next month or so.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

