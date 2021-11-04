 Skip to main content
Part of N.C. 127 to close for City Walk work
A stretch of N.C. 127 will close this weekend for work on Hickory's City Walk. Here, a man is seen jogging on one of the completed City Walk segments. 

 KEVIN GRIFFIN, RECORD

A section of N.C. 127 will be closed this weekend for work on Hickory’s City Walk project.

Highway N.C. 127 between First Avenue SE and First Avenue NE will close at 5 a.m. Saturday and reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.

The City Walk is the expanded sidewalk for biking and pedestrian traffic the city is building between Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory.

Construction on the City Walk is in its last stages. Assistant City Manager Rick Beasley said earlier this week the trail could be complete within the next month or so.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

