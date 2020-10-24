 Skip to main content
Part of N.C. 127 closed early Monday
The section of N.C. 127 between First Avenue NE and First Avenue SE will be closed early Monday for construction work on the City Walk pedestrian bridge.

The road will be closed from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday.

The pedestrian bridge over N.C. 127 is part of the City Walk project, which is funded through the $40 million bond referendum approved by voters in 2014.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

