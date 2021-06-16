Part of Main Avenue to close for road work starting today

Part of Main Avenue will be closed starting today for resurfacing and crosswalk enhancement related to the City Walk, according to a release from the city of Hickory.

The work will take place between the area by Hong Kong Café and the bridge above N.C. 127.

The work is expected to cause on-and-off road closures for the next few weeks and could result in some parking along the street being temporarily unavailable, according to the release.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

