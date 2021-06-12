Part of Hickory trail to close starting Monday

Part of the trail at Rotary-Geitner Park will temporarily close on Monday because of activities related to the construction of the Riverwalk.

“While the park will remain open, the portion of greenway used for transporting concrete structures and construction equipment will be temporarily closed for user safety,” according to a release from the city of Hickory.

The city is advising park visitors to follow the directions on posted signs and recommends going to Hickory City Park to use the open sections of trails.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

