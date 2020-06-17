Part of Hickory road closed for waterline project

Part of F Avenue SE will be closed for work related to the Lenoir-Rhyne area waterline replacement

The sections of the street immediately to the east and west of Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard will be closed.

Work in the area was expected to began on Thursday and should take less than three weeks to finish.

The $2.1 million project to replace and add new water infrastructure around Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard is intended to provide better service in an area with one of the oldest segments of the city's water system, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.

“As the area continues to grow and the uses of the section of the city change, water services and pressure continue to be more of a demand,” Killian said. “This connection will help the system work as one unit, providing a greater reliability to the area and helping increase fire flows.

