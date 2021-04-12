 Skip to main content
Part of Eighth Avenue NE to close Tuesday
Part of Eighth Avenue NE to close Tuesday

A section of road near Lenoir-Rhyne University will be closed Tuesday for traffic signal work, according to a release from the city of Hickory.

Eighth Avenue NE between Sixth Street NE and Eighth Street Drive NE will close that day.

Drivers will be able to use Stasavich Place and Seventh Avenue as detour routes.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

