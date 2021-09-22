Part of downtown Hickory street to close for resurfacing

A section of North Center Street will be closed for a few days starting Thursday because of a resurfacing project, according to a news release from the city of Hickory.

The work will take place between Main Avenue and First Avenue, the stretch of road between City Hall and the One North Center development.

The resurfacing is expected to take up to five days. On-street parking will not be available on that section of road while the work is ongoing.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.