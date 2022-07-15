 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HICKORY

Part of 17th Street closed for repair in Hickory; road will not be open to travel through early next week

The section of 17th Street between Highland Avenue NE and A Avenue SE will be closed through at least Tuesday to allow for emergency repairs to the shoulder of the road, according to a release from the city of Hickory on Friday afternoon.

While the road is closed, travelers can use the detour Highland Avenue NE, 21st Street and Main Avenue SE, which will be marked.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

