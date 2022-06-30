Parks will be open but convenience centers, offices will be closed for Independence Day

In observance of Independence Day on Monday, many city and county offices will be closed.

City and county closings

Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander County government offices and facilities will be closed as well as the offices of the cities of Hickory, Newton, Claremont and Conover. Maiden, Long View and Taylorsville town halls will also be closed Monday. These offices will reopen Tuesday at normal time.

The Hickory City Council meeting, which would normally be held the first Tuesday of the month, is canceled in observance of Independence Day.

The next meeting will be held July 19, at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Julian G. Whitener Municipal Building.

Health care

StarMed COVID-19 testing at Catawba County Public Health will be closed Monday.

Libraries

All Catawba County Library System branches including Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest and St. Stephens will be closed Monday.

The Hickory Public Library’s two sites, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview branch, will also be closed on Monday.

Parks

The Catawba County Park System, which includes Bakers Mountain, Mountain Creek, Riverbend and St. Stephens parks will be open Monday and all weekend from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism administrative offices and recreation centers will be closed Monday, but parks will be open to the public. Newton Parks including Jacob Fork Park will also be open Monday.

Public services

Catawba County’s Blackburn Sanitary Landfill, Blackburn Construction & Demolition Landfill, and all five solid waste convenience centers including Blackburn, Bethany Church Road, Cooksville, Oxford and Sherrills Ford, will be closed.

Hickory’s Solid Waste Division and its services will operate on a normal schedule. Newton sanitation collection will run on a normal schedule as well.

Animal shelter

The Catawba County Animal Shelter is closed on Mondays.

