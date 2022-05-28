Parks, live music add fun to summer in Catawba County

As a college student who is home for the summer, I wanted to share some of the things I enjoy doing in my free time while I’m in Catawba County.

Farmers markets

One of my favorite weekend activities is going to local farmers markets to get fresh flowers and other locally made goodies. The Hickory Farmers Market, located on Union Square in Downtown Hickory, and the Conover Farmers Market, located at the Conover post office, are great places to shop local vendors. The Hickory Farmers Market is open on Wednesday and Saturday mornings. The Conover Farmers Market is open Saturday mornings until lunchtime.

Parks

If you want to get some fresh air and enjoy the great outdoors, Catawba County is home to many great parks. Riverbend Park, Bakers Mountain Park, Rotary-Geitner Park and St. Stephens Park and Dog Park are great options for a hike or picnic. My family and I have been to Rotary-Geitner Park, which is on Lake Hickory, and it’s a great spot for those who enjoy fishing. Mountain Creek Park in Sherrills Ford will be added to the list on June 18, the day of the grand opening. The park will be a great place for those who live in the eastern part of the county to do many outdoor activities.

If you’re looking to get out of the sun for a couple hours, art museums and galleries are a great option in the area. My favorite is the Hickory Museum of Art because of the variety of exhibits and events that are available to the public. After visiting the museum and seeing all the different exhibitions that feature a wide range of color, medium and inspiration, I feel an increase in my own creativity.

Even though I have lived in Catawba County for the majority of my life, the area is growing, and every time I come home for the summer, there is something new to do.

Live music

Since I go to school in Boone, where there is a large outdoor music scene, the new local music venues sparked my interest. The Hum in Downtown Hickory hosts outdoor concerts on Saturday nights, which is the perfect addition to a summertime weekend. Another venue I would like to check out is Catawba Farms because of their live music on the farm. I enjoy outdoor concerts in the summer because I get to enjoy the music, as well as the nice weather.

Maddie Lipe is a rising junior at Appalachian State University and a graduate of Bandys High School.

