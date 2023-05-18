HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Parkinson's Support Group is open to those with Parkinson's, their families and caregivers. Anyone from Catawba County or surrounding counties is welcomed. The next meeting will be held on June 11 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the YMCA C.O. Miller Teen Center at 701 First St. NW, Hickory.
Dr. Robert Wiggins MD, head of neurology at Charlotte Novant Health Neurology and Sleep, will be the guest speaker. He will speak on Parkinson's research and updates, as well as discussing medications. Meeting organizers hope to have time for questions. If you have questions, email cvpark.group@gmail.com or call Carrie Craymer at 828-310-3313.