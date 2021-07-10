Parents urged to schedule school vaccinations

HICKORY — COVID-19 disrupted many aspects of normal life, including routine well-child visits for many children over the last year. As a result, some children have fallen behind on receiving recommended vaccines and vaccines required for school, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Getting kids back in school safely includes getting caught up on vaccines that were missed over the last year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is estimating there has been about a 14% drop in overall childhood vaccinations in 2020-21 compared to the previous year, and a 20% drop in measles vaccination.

“As our community’s families continue moving toward normalcy and prepare to head back to school in the fall, it is important for children to be caught up on routine vaccinations, as this provides protection against many childhood illnesses such as measles, mumps, polio, whooping cough, meningitis and more,” said Catawba County School Health Supervisor Jennifer Lindsay. “These vaccinations help get everyone off to a healthy start.”

Children and teens entering kindergarten, seventh grade and 11th grade have immunizations the state requires for school attendance. Students entering schools in North Carolina for the first time should also have a completed health assessment.