Parents as Teachers with HPS honored

HICKORY — Through the Parents as Teachers Quality Endorsement and Improvement Process (QEIP), Parents as Teachers with Hickory Public Schools has earned endorsement as a Blue Ribbon Affiliate.

To achieve this endorsement, an affiliate must meet all the Parents as Teachers essential requirements and 80 percent of the quality standards. Blue Ribbon Affiliates are recognized as exemplary affiliates, delivering high-quality services to children and families.

The Parents as Teachers with HPS will be honored at the 2022 Parents as Teachers Conference. The newly-endorsed Blue Ribbon award is valid through 2026 as long as the Parents as Teachers continue to meet all requirements.

To inquire about services offered through Parents as Teachers, contact Cynthia Boger: bogercy@hickoryschools.net