Paramedic recovering after 86 days in hospital with COVID-19

Steve Rowe watched several of his colleagues at Catawba County EMS get COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. Many recovered quickly, without issues.
Rowe, 59, worried about his age. As a paramedic he’d seen what the virus could do, especially to older patients. He was right to worry.
In mid-September, Rowe came down with COVID-19 — he had body aches, fever, weakness and headaches. His wife, Donna, got the virus, as well.
By Sept. 21, after several days taking over-the-counter medicine to treat his symptoms, he was feeling so ill he went to the emergency room.
Donna went, too. She was treated in the ER for dehydration. She was unable to say goodbye to Steve before he was admitted, she said. It would be two months before she saw him again and 86 days before he came home.
“It was horrible because when they admitted him, I’m in the room beside him … but I didn't even get to talk to him and tell him bye,” Donna said. “They just whisked him off.”
His wife had no idea of his condition
Steve spent two and a half days in the non-critical care area before being moved to the intensive care unit, Donna said. His condition continued to worsen, but Donna didn’t know for days because she couldn’t visit him and phone calls and video calls were sporadic.
“When he started getting bad I had no idea,” she said. “I had no idea until I talked to him two days later and he was telling me that his oxygen had dropped so low and his breathing was so labored they decided to get him to the unit.”
While Steve battled a severe case of COVID-19, Donna was also fighting the virus. Her 83-year-old mother Glenda McLaughlin contracted the coronavirus, as well. Glenda fared the best out of the three of them.
For Steve, being a paramedic was a double-edged sword. He could help in his treatment and understood what his doctors and nurses were talking about. It also meant he knew when his vital signs revealed problems. He also knew a ventilator was a last step, a desperate attempt to fight off the virus when patients were going downhill.
He fought being put on a ventilator. Eventually, he couldn’t fight any more. He spoke with his wife and daughters, Jessica Dinsmore and Hannah Rowe, once more.
“It got to the point where there was nothing I was able to do anymore,” Steve said. “I knew when they came to me and talked to me about a ventilator, he knew I was exhausted. We agreed to do it and they intubated me and that was the last thing I remembered.”
With Steve sedated and intubated, his family had to advocate for him from the outside, Dinsmore said. Her own experience working as a nurse helped Dinsmore communicate, she said.
“We were demanding that we be a part of those conversations with physicians on a daily and bi-daily basis,” she said. “That was the only way we could ensure he was getting the care he needed. It was hard. We were making sure that we had those connections with those physicians, and I was persistently calling and persistently following up.”
Days after he was intubated, the doctors told the Rowe family they had done everything they could for Steve. He was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for more care.
Even a larger hospital with vast resources said there was little to be done, Dinsmore said.
“Once they got there and they evaluated him, he wasn't a candidate for the research medications because he was so far along in the course with the COVID,” Dinsmore said. “They felt like the risk versus benefit was too high. … There was no magic treatment. They just repeat the treatments.”
5% chance of living
Doctors gave Steve a 95% chance of dying.
“With my medical knowledge, I was looking at it trying to step back from being his daughter,” Dinsmore said. “You feel helpless because in the medical profession we tend to lean toward the science for the answers and when I looked at that the science was not there — it was bad.
"At that point I had to switch back to daughter mode and help guide the physicians. Nothing was going to help but God and prayer. And it did.”
Steve was intubated for 46 days. His family worried he wouldn’t wake up. All they had was their faith, Donna said.
They fought to have his COVID-19 status removed so they could visit. After weeks of praying that he would wake up — staying with a friend in Winston-Salem, relying on friends and family to help and support Donna and the rest of the family, Steve was finally taken off the ventilator.
“I remember waking up and seeing my wife and it was just a big relief,” Steve said. “I realized I was awake and (before being intubated) I really didn't know if I was going to make it or not. … It’s just a big relief to wake up and see her and I knew I was going to be OK at that point. I wasn’t out of the woods but I felt a lot of hope.”
Steve was far from getting home. His lungs were weakened by the virus, his body tired by the days in a bed and he still had to get nutrients from a feeding tube.
From Wake Forest, Steve was moved to a rehabilitation center. He didn’t stay long. His vital signs were abnormal and his family pushed for him to be treated in a hospital, Donna said. It took a day to move him to an ICU.
The long road to recovery
At the Atrium Health Cabarrus hospital they found Steve had a collapsed lung.
After that was repaired, he was back on the road to recovery, Donna said.
“He had to learn how to sit up on the bed, he had to learn how to sit in a recliner, how to stand, take a step, how to feed,” she said.
“I couldn't hold a fork or spoon to eat,” Steve said.
In a new rehabilitation facility in Charlotte, Steve went through intense therapy. In early December, Steve was moved back to Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was greeted by rows of EMS vehicles with flashing lights — his colleagues welcomed him home.
From there, Steve’s goal was to return home for Christmas. He made it home on Dec. 16.
“It was the best Christmas present,” Donna said.
Steve is still on oxygen. A home care nurse visits once a week to help in his recovery. He visits doctors to track his recovery, but progress is slow.
“I have to be on oxygen to supplement constantly,” Steve said. “I have severe lung damage. It is getting better but slowly. I’m not able to return to work. I’m in no shape to return back to work. My job, it requires you to be able to carry heavy equipment for long distances, and I just don't have the endurance. I feel a lot better. I’m not in a lot of pain or anything like that; I just don't have any energy.”