Paramedic recovering after 86 days in hospital with COVID-19

“When he started getting bad I had no idea,” she said. “I had no idea until I talked to him two days later and he was telling me that his oxygen had dropped so low and his breathing was so labored they decided to get him to the unit.”

While Steve battled a severe case of COVID-19, Donna was also fighting the virus. Her 83-year-old mother Glenda McLaughlin contracted the coronavirus, as well. Glenda fared the best out of the three of them.

For Steve, being a paramedic was a double-edged sword. He could help in his treatment and understood what his doctors and nurses were talking about. It also meant he knew when his vital signs revealed problems. He also knew a ventilator was a last step, a desperate attempt to fight off the virus when patients were going downhill.

He fought being put on a ventilator. Eventually, he couldn’t fight any more. He spoke with his wife and daughters, Jessica Dinsmore and Hannah Rowe, once more.

“It got to the point where there was nothing I was able to do anymore,” Steve said. “I knew when they came to me and talked to me about a ventilator, he knew I was exhausted. We agreed to do it and they intubated me and that was the last thing I remembered.”