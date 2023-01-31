Paralegal group to have program on immigration law

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Paralegal Association (CVPA) will be hosting a seminar entitled "Intro to Immigration Law for Paralegals." The purpose of this program is to provide an overview of immigration law, including agencies that affect immigration law, common terms, categories of immigration, and ethics and professionalism issues that often arise in immigration law.

The presentation will be held at Catawba Valley Community College, Room WW123 on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. The presentation by Brian D. Smith is one hour in length. The program is open to the general public and there is no fee for the general public to attend.

Certified paralegals who are not CVPA members and wish to receive credit for this CPE will be charged a $25 certification fee.

CVPA is a nonprofit organization that encourages ethical and professional conduct within the paralegal profession and promotes paralegal careers in Catawba and all surrounding counties.

CVPA furthers education and fellowship among its members and guests through CPEs, regular meetings, networking and social events, and furthers the paralegal profession through its participation in community service projects.

Membership in CVPA is open to paralegals, legal assistants, legal secretaries, students enrolled in paralegal programs, paralegal educators, employees of judicial entities, other recognized legal agencies, and anyone interested in the legal or paralegal profession.

For more information, find the association on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CatawbaValleyParalegalAssociation/