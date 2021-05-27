 Skip to main content
Paralegal association presents online seminar

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Paralegal Association invites people to participate in an online seminar, "Through the Eyes of an Indigent Client and Ethical Billing," presented by Heather Higgins, Helton Cody and Associates, PLLC. 

The purpose of the program is to review the criminal trial process. The presentation will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, June 8, at 6 p.m. The presentation is one hour in length and free for all CVPA members.

If you interested in attending and not a CVPA member,  send an invitation request to Laurie Hayden at lhayden@phd-law.com no later than Friday, June 4. There is no fee for the general public to attend this program.

Certified paralegals that are not CVPA members who wish to receive credit for this CPE will be charged a $25 certification fee. CVPA is a nonprofit organization that encourages ethical and professional conduct within the paralegal profession, and promotes paralegal careers in Catawba, Burke, Caldwell, Lincoln, Alexander, Cleveland and surrounding counties. For more information, find the group on Facebook: Facebook.com/catawbavalley.paralegalassn

