Parades, movies and more family fun this weekend

Gourd crafting class at Hart Square

The Hart Square Craft School will host a gourd art class on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Judi Fleming will guide this class in the Sigmon Family Education Center. The Hart Square Craft School launched earlier this year to empower local traditional artisans.

Fleming has been doing gourd art for nearly 30 years using this versatile vegetable. She has taught gourd art and crafts all along the East Coast and won numerous best of show awards in juried art shows.

Space is still available to register for the gourd art class at Hart Square Craft School. Registration is $50 per student. Each student will take home his or her own gourd canteen. Register on the Hart Square Village website, hartsquare.com.

1960s music bingo at the library

Reminisce with the people at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on July 7 at 10 a.m. and listen to your favorite tunes from the ’60s. This combination of music bingo and name that tune will make you want to twist and shout. Event capacity is 30 participants. First come, first served. Registration is not required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.

Family Film Fridays continues through August

Family Film Fridays will take place at Union Square in downtown Hickory on the second and fourth Fridays of July and August. On July 8, the film will be “Paddington.” Additional films: July 22, “The Iron Giant”; Aug. 12, “Space Jam”; and Aug. 26, “Coco.”

The movies are free to the public. Concessions and games will be available before each movie begins. Showtime will be around 8 p.m. Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

For more information, contact the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department at 828-322-7046.

Patriotic parade set for Thursday at the library

The Happy Birthday America Parade is Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Kids of all ages are encouraged to decorate their “wheels” in red, white, and blue.

Strollers, bicycles, tricycles, wagons and scooters are welcome. Drape your wheels in streamers or bunting in patriotic style. Don’t forget to decorate your helmet, too.

Special guests from the Hickory Police Department and the Hickory Fire Department will be on hand to join the fun, as well as Pelican’s Snoballs for an icy treat. Prizes will be awarded in a variety of categories for best decorated wheels. This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.

