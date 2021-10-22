Paper, packaging maker WestRock investing $47 million in Claremont plant

A Claremont paper and packaging company plans to spend $47 million to expand its Claremont manufacturing plant over the next three years.
WestRock Company plans to build a 285,000-square-foot expansion on its existing manufacturing facility on Heart Drive in Claremont, according to a news release from the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation.
The expansion will create 50 new jobs with average wages over $44,000, according to the release.
“WestRock is proud to be part of the Claremont community, and we look forward to growing our team in the area,” said Patrick Kivits, president of consumer packaging for WestRock, in the release. “This facility is an important part of WestRock’s production of sustainable, fiber-based packaging, and we are pleased to make this investment in Catawba County.”
WestRock’s Claremont facility makes products for the company’s consumer packaging business and makes food, food service and drink packaging, according to the news release.
The company has been in Claremont for 25 years, Claremont Mayor Shawn Brown said in the release.
“In that time, WestRock has become a staple of the Claremont community, employing many Claremont residents and being a great corporate citizen,” he said. “We are excited to see what the future holds for the next 25 years, as the company’s roots further deepen with today’s commitment of new investment and jobs.”
The Catawba County Board of Commissioners and Claremont City Council will consider local economic incentives for the project, according to the news release.
The development is the third large-scale investment and expansion announced in Claremont in the last three months.
The Catawba County EDC announced on Oct. 15 that Pöppelmann Plastics USA plans to invest $19 million to expand its Claremont manufacturing plant and add 100 jobs. On Sept. 9, the EDC announced that Prysmian Group plans to invest $50 million in its Claremont optical fiber manufacturing facility and create 50 new jobs.
“The Catawba County community is focused on creating the right environment that is hospitable to both business growth and to those individuals and families that want a high quality of life,” said Randy Isenhower, chair of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners, in the release. “I think with news of (WestRock’s) great announcement and several other recent business expansions announced across Catawba County, we are illustrating this community has that ‘right mix.’”
WestRock plans to hire employees for its expansion in areas of production, maintenance, quality, sales and warehouse. For more information, visit www.jobs.westrock.com.