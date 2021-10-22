Paper, packaging maker WestRock investing $47 million in Claremont plant

A Claremont paper and packaging company plans to spend $47 million to expand its Claremont manufacturing plant over the next three years.

WestRock Company plans to build a 285,000-square-foot expansion on its existing manufacturing facility on Heart Drive in Claremont, according to a news release from the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation.

The expansion will create 50 new jobs with average wages over $44,000, according to the release.

“WestRock is proud to be part of the Claremont community, and we look forward to growing our team in the area,” said Patrick Kivits, president of consumer packaging for WestRock, in the release. “This facility is an important part of WestRock’s production of sustainable, fiber-based packaging, and we are pleased to make this investment in Catawba County.”

WestRock’s Claremont facility makes products for the company’s consumer packaging business and makes food, food service and drink packaging, according to the news release.

The company has been in Claremont for 25 years, Claremont Mayor Shawn Brown said in the release.