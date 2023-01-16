Panelists discuss racial progress at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event on Lenoir-Rhyne campus in Hickory

Community leaders reflected on the progress, and lack thereof, during a panel discussion at Lenoir-Rhyne University on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

The panel was part of the inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Day Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Lenoir-Rhyne Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Office of Multicultural Affairs.

Hickory NAACP President Ida Clough, Centro Latino Executive Director Gianello Romero, Lenoir-Rhyne campus pastor the Rev. Todd Cutter and North Carolina Community Health Worker Association President Honey Estrada, who represented the Hmong community, were the four panelists.

The four were asked their perspective on developments in modern America, including decisions that would make King proud and things that would leave him disappointed.

Romero pointed to the people of diverse backgrounds assembled at the prayer breakfast as something that King would have heralded. Clough said there had been progress, saying that she would not have been allowed to attend Lenoir-Rhyne or to teach there when she was younger.

At the same time, she lamented “that the progress that we have made has been so long, so slow and it takes too many steps back.”

Cutter referenced a portion of King’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” in which King criticizes white pastors for their silence during the civil rights movement.

“The church has continued to fail to find ways to be more deeply connected with one another, and I also think that the way we responded to the pandemic,” Cutter said. “I mean, the pandemic revealed how loosely connected we all really are and even the church, how loosely connected we are.”

In response to questions regarding diversity and inclusion initiatives, Estrada was critical of some efforts.

“So many times I see diversity, equity and inclusion used as, it’s very performative some times,” Estrada said. “We say those things to check a box. I’ve seen so many organizations in my career tout diversity and equity and inclusion only to use that as a cover to say, ‘We’re doing the right things,’ when we’re not really doing the right things.”

Estrada recalled being asked to serve on a diversity and inclusion committee for an organization that only met at noon and charged members $1,000. She did not name the organization.

Balking at the barriers set up by the committee, Estrada said: “I’m not going to give you $1,000 to join your diversity, equity and inclusion committee just so you can plaster my face on whatever poster it is. Sorry, not doing it.”

On the holiday celebrating one of the nation’s most heralded civil rights leaders, Clough spoke about how civil rights leaders had impacted her notions of community.

She explained she had grown up seeing Hickory as a city divided by railroad tracks which marked a barrier between two communities. Clough herself grew up on the north side of that boundary, where few people looked like her while she attended school to the south.

Clough left Hickory and then returned. She now simply describes the whole of Hickory as her community.

“That is what civil rights leaders have done for me,” Clough said. “They have given me an opportunity to think about how big my community can be or how limited my community can be. When I was growing up, someone else identified my community. I identify my community now and I claim it.”

In addition to the panel, the breakfast also included music and dance performances as well as remarks from university leaders.

Following the breakfast, the Hickory NAACP held its annual march from the university to the Ridgeview Recreation Center. Another program involving music, speeches and performances was held at the recreation center.