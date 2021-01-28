Pandemic prompts changes in annual homeless count

The annual count of the homeless population in Catawba County will happen differently this year because of the pandemic.

Typically, local social service organizations work together in late January to do the point-in-time count of both homeless people who are in shelters and those who are not.

On Wednesday night, organizations were only counting the homeless who were in a shelter.

Teen Willis, the housing manager with Partners Behavioral Health Management, said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which ties funding to the county, waived the street count because of the pandemic.

She said groups in the county are still planning to do a count of the homeless people on the street, likely in the spring or summer.

She said one advantage of doing the count this way this year is that the virus might make it difficult to get an accurate count under normal procedures.

At the same, time separating the count also makes it difficult to verify the extent of the homeless problem in the area.