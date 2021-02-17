Pandemic changes Ash Wednesday tradition

Like nearly every other facet of life, the commemoration of Ash Wednesday was altered at St. Aloysius Catholic Church this year.

In lieu of applying the ashes directly to the foreheads of the churchgoers, priests instead sprinkled the ashes on the top of the heads.

The Rev. Amaro Saumell said those who missed having the ashes applied were doing “an act of penance now for the safety of your brothers and sisters since you’re supposed to love each other.”

Hickory resident Bernie Taft, 80, was among the parishioners who came to the noon mass to receive the ashes.

Taft said he plans to commemorate Lent this year through acts of love such as making telephone calls to people.

“Giving up things is nice but giving of yourself is much more important to me,” Taft said.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

