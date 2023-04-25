HIDDENITE — In honor of the Year of the Trail, the Hiddenite Center announces an upcoming painting workshop for families at the Rocky Face Park picnic area (3451 Rocky Face Church Road, Hiddenite) on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Hiddenite Center invites parents and children to a special painting party where they can create masterpieces and memories together.

During this workshop, painting instructor Abby Moretz will guide artists as they create a nature-themed composition on an 11-by-14-inch canvas. Moretz will teach painting techniques in a way that is both educational and fun. Parents and guardians have the option of jointly working on one canvas with their child or they may work on a separate canvas alongside their child. The Hiddenite Center will provide all art supplies for this class.

Participants should bring a bagged lunch to enjoy between steps. The workshop is recommended for children in first grade through eighth grade. Pre-registration is required for this event.

For families wishing to complete one canvas with their child, the total cost of this workshop is $20 for Friends of the Center and $25 for non-members. For parents or guardians wishing to complete a separate canvas alongside their child, a parent ticket can be purchased for an additional $15.

Purchase tickets online by visiting www.hiddenitearts.org or call the Hiddenite Center at 828-632-6966 to pay by phone.